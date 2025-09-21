Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,800 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation $DVN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,767 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 714.5% in the second quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 77,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after buying an additional 67,606 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at about $403,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.8% during the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 242,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 187.6% during the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,713 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 37,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kelt Kindick sold 7,685 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.46, for a total transaction of $257,140.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,061.46. The trade was a 19.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DVN opened at $33.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Devon Energy Corporation has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $43.29.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 16.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lowered their target price on Devon Energy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.04.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

