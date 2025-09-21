Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 5,887 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,887 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,936,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,276 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,590,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,949,000 after acquiring an additional 285,824 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,718,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $206,427,000 after acquiring an additional 137,249 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 9,252,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,646,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 9,000,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,170,000 after acquiring an additional 733,514 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. Kimco Realty Corporation has a one year low of $17.93 and a one year high of $25.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Kimco Realty ( NYSE:KIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $525.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.75 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 5.58%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Kimco Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.730-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.85.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

