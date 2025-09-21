Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 668 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated $HBAN

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,551 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,420,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 26,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 17,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $1,877,000. Institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $17.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $18.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.79.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Marcy C. Hingst sold 41,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $739,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 299,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,388,498. This represents a 12.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

