Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 7,539 Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,539 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $358,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 23,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 4th quarter worth $1,918,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,707,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 80,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 336,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,421,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. 97.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELS opened at $60.53 on Friday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.15 and a 1 year high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.61 and its 200 day moving average is $63.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 106.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ELS. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Compass Point raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.05.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

