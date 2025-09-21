Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF $KWT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,926,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,511,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 439.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 365,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,045,000 after purchasing an additional 298,019 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KWT opened at $39.98 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.18. The company has a market capitalization of $93.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 0.45. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $40.10.

About iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

