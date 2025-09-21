Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Position in NRG Energy, Inc. $NRG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $3,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its position in NRG Energy by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 43,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $789,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Performance

NYSE NRG opened at $163.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.99, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.99. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.57 and a 1-year high of $175.96.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 88.22%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. Barclays increased their target price on NRG Energy from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on NRG Energy from $133.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on NRG Energy from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $308.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NRG Energy

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Dak Liyanearachchi sold 10,672 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,654,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 48,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,528,505. This trade represents a 18.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.