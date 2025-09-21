Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. $SMCI

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $2,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the first quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $1,128,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 100,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,522,486.32. This represents a 19.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 40,426,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,567,200. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 490,000 shares of company stock worth $27,890,950 in the last ninety days. 16.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up from $37.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Super Micro Computer from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.36.

Super Micro Computer Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $45.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 5.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.32. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.25 and a fifty-two week high of $66.44. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 4.77%.The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Super Micro Computer has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.400-0.520 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

