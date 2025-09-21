Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,881 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 37.1% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PPG Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.82.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.4%

PPG opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.14.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. PPG Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.750-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

About PPG Industries

(Free Report)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.