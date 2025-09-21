Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.78 Million Position in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in FirstEnergy during the second quarter worth $1,003,000. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 125,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 7,748 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 186,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,545,000 after buying an additional 26,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at $2,269,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. Mizuho raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, August 25th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. UBS Group set a $44.00 target price on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE FE opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.61. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $44.58.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 9.31%.The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.