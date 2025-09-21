Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Jabil by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,556,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,096,000 after buying an additional 747,423 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its holdings in Jabil by 119.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,417,000 after buying an additional 662,938 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $81,378,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 17,410.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,431,000 after buying an additional 521,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth $51,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $224.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.25. Jabil, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.66 and a twelve month high of $232.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.41.

Jabil Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.21%.

In other news, Director Steven A. Raymund sold 15,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.83, for a total value of $3,459,522.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 99,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,645,705.24. This trade represents a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.55, for a total transaction of $1,005,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 124,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,765,580.65. This trade represents a 3.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,371 shares of company stock valued at $22,085,161 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $214.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Jabil in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $206.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.71.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

