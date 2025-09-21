Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.44 Million Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 52.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 23,755 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Everpar Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 191 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $187.29 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.65 and a 52 week high of $245.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.79 and its 200-day moving average is $167.31.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.64 EPS. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IQV. Jefferies Financial Group raised IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

In related news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total value of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,165,178.90. This represents a 17.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

