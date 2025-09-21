Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.58 Million Stake in Carnival Corporation $CCL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Carnival were worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CCL. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,000. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $616,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Carnival by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,417,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,093,000 after purchasing an additional 492,956 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Carnival by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival in the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Stock Down 2.8%

Shares of NYSE CCL opened at $30.56 on Friday. Carnival Corporation has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $32.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.84.

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 27.88% and a net margin of 9.72%.Carnival’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Carnival has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.970-1.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.300-1.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $371,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,078.50. The trade was a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Carnival from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

