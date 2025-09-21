Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.74 Million Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,023 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after purchasing an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after purchasing an additional 53,079 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after purchasing an additional 754,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,412,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $232,955,000 after purchasing an additional 145,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on ODFL. Vertical Research raised Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Stephens dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 1.1%

ODFL stock opened at $140.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $152.42 and a 200-day moving average of $158.56. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $233.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

