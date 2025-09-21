Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Northern Trust Corporation $NTRS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $2,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Northern Trust by 9.0% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,062 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 68.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 320 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 0.5% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,876 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz acquired 256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.34 per share, with a total value of $32,343.04. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,008.50. This trade represents a 11.28% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Northern Trust from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Northern Trust from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $123.00 price target on Northern Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Zacks Research cut Northern Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $119.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Northern Trust

Northern Trust Price Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $131.50 on Friday. Northern Trust Corporation has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $133.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.05. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 11.75%.The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Corporation will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Northern Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Northern Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.