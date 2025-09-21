Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF $QAT

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 157,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QAT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,545,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 51,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,714 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock opened at $19.94 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $82.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.