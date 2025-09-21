Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 29,591 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 11.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 286,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,591 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WBD. Independent Franchise Partners LLP bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $140,224,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $96,971,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 682.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,145,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232,561 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the first quarter valued at $65,031,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 63.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,839,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 289,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $4,768,026.56. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 402,464 shares in the company, valued at $6,632,606.72. The trade was a 41.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels sold 530,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,350,463.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,141,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,252,425. The trade was a 31.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 970,115 shares of company stock worth $17,818,490 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WBD opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.59. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.92.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Huber Research upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

