Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 369 Shares of PTC Inc. $PTC

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,095 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PTC. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in PTC by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in PTC by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,070,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in PTC by 240.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 37,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,822,000 after buying an additional 26,200 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PTC by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after buying an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,965,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of PTC from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PTC from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $233.00 target price on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PTC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.14.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.29, for a total transaction of $429,984.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,405,053.47. The trade was a 11.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC opened at $205.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.38 and a 1-year high of $219.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $643.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.12 million. PTC had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. PTC has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.630-7.030 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

