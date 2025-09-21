Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Raises Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. $HUBS

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,246,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,997,407,000 after purchasing an additional 201,994 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after purchasing an additional 714,980 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HubSpot by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after purchasing an additional 251,853 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment boosted its stake in HubSpot by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 732,578 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,514,000 after purchasing an additional 5,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in HubSpot by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 661,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,163,000 after purchasing an additional 94,481 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.52, for a total transaction of $4,305,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 522,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,497,146.20. This represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $238,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 62,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,145,500. The trade was a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,094 shares of company stock worth $25,716,404 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HubSpot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $606.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of HubSpot from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $745.00 to $675.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HubSpot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $722.93.

HubSpot stock opened at $520.01 on Friday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $418.34 and a 52-week high of $881.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,260.91, a PEG ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $494.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $552.97.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $760.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

