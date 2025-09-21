Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 8,200 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,401 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 8,200 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.1% in the first quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 65.0% in the first quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,858 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on FANG shares. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $221.00 to $212.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Melius started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Diamondback Energy from $183.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.39.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $139.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. The company has a market capitalization of $40.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.14. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.00 and a 1 year high of $200.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Chairman Travis D. Stice sold 20,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $2,913,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 102,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,586,306. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

