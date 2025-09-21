Susquehanna Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $285.00 to $300.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

FDX has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $297.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $249.00 to $247.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.85.

FDX opened at $232.10 on Friday. FedEx has a twelve month low of $194.29 and a twelve month high of $308.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.84 and a 200-day moving average of $226.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The shipping service provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.74 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 16.43%. FedEx’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.200-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx will post 19.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total value of $860,226.90. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,592.77. The trade was a 18.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 3,610 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $855,353.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,829,176.80. The trade was a 31.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,343 shares of company stock valued at $2,228,816 over the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

