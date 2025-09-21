Swedbank AB Acquires 19,033 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $31,029,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $50,199,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.0% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 778,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,078,000 after purchasing an additional 237,987 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 39.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $148.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $132.72 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.96. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 12.95%.The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Insider Activity at KKR & Co. Inc.

In related news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. HSBC lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Barclays raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.