Swedbank AB Acquires 3,266 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,495 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in State Street were worth $14,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 4,653 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of State Street by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at State Street

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. The trade was a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on STT shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of State Street from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.18.

Check Out Our Latest Report on State Street

State Street Price Performance

NYSE:STT opened at $113.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.50. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $116.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.57.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.