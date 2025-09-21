Swedbank AB Acquires 33,669 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent $AMH

Swedbank AB grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,669 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 44,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.12. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.75.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 23.72%.The firm had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. American Homes 4 Rent has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.840-1.880 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMH shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Citigroup lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.50 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays decreased their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.