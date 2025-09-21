Swedbank AB Acquires 8,305 Shares of Waters Corporation $WAT

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Waters were worth $14,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Waters by 118.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in Waters by 5,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $385.00 target price on shares of Waters and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Waters from $374.00 to $352.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Waters from $370.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $378.73.

NYSE:WAT opened at $301.43 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a twelve month low of $275.05 and a twelve month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.02. Waters had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 21.71%.The business had revenue of $771.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Waters has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

