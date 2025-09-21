Swedbank AB Buys 10,813 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Swedbank AB raised its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $14,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of SJM opened at $108.80 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $93.30 and a 52-week high of $125.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.38 and its 200-day moving average is $109.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.27.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). J. M. Smucker had a negative net margin of 16.75% and a positive return on equity of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is -32.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SJM. Cfra Research upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $129.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SJM

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.