Swedbank AB Buys 300 Shares of Docusign Inc. $DOCU

Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.08% of Docusign worth $12,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its holdings in Docusign by 2.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Docusign by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Docusign by 27.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group grew its holdings in Docusign by 24.9% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $84.59 on Friday. Docusign Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.58 and a 1 year high of $107.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.28. The company has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 9.08%.The business had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Docusign news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total transaction of $790,197.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 112,160 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,496. This represents a 7.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Chatwani sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.10, for a total value of $1,148,192.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 71,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,913,562.20. This trade represents a 16.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,598,028. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOCU shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Docusign from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Docusign from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Docusign from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Docusign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.14.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

