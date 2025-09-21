Swedbank AB Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Swedbank AB reduced its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,893 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,107,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,002,000 after buying an additional 754,796 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 24,499.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,105,000 after buying an additional 512,293 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $186.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $155.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $140.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.09 and a 1-year high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

