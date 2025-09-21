Swedbank AB Grows Stake in HP Inc. $HPQ

Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 805,678 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 103,676 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in HP were worth $19,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HP by 44.8% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 160,295 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 49,568 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 10.8% during the second quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 66,196 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the second quarter valued at $225,000. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of HP by 7.0% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 230,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of HP by 33.9% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 8,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HP in a report on Monday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of HP from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on HP from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on HP from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of HP stock opened at $28.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $39.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.31.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. The firm had revenue of $13.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.69 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 262.03%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. HP has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.870-0.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

