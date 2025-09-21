Swedbank AB Grows Stake in H&R Block, Inc. $HRB

Swedbank AB raised its holdings in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 346,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,768 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $19,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 72.1% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 42.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 133.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE HRB opened at $50.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.26. H&R Block, Inc. has a one year low of $47.00 and a one year high of $64.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.28.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.54). H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 191.38% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. H&R Block has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.850-5.000 EPS. Analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 37.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of H&R Block from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of H&R Block from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on H&R Block

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax return preparation solutions, financial products and small business solutions. The company was founded by Henry W. Bloch and Richard A. Bloch on January 25, 1955, and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.