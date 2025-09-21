Swedbank AB Has $14.32 Million Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Swedbank AB increased its position in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.9% in the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $3,344,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 11.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Genuine Parts by 276.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,352,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $399,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,461,497 shares during the period. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in Genuine Parts by 4,452.1% in the first quarter. United Community Bank now owns 16,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 15,894 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GPC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $137.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $137.41 on Friday. Genuine Parts Company has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $144.29. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.01 and its 200-day moving average is $125.84.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.02. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.91%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

