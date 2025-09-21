Swedbank AB Has $18.95 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. $A

Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 160,616 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,190 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $18,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Leerink Partners raised their target price on Agilent Technologies to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,397,893.12. The trade was a 3.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:A opened at $126.24 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.43 and a fifty-two week high of $153.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The medical research company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.37. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Agilent Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.560-5.590 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.570-1.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

