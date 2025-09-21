Swedbank AB Has $19.17 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 72.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,261,612 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $19,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Glj Research lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.11 to $19.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and twelve have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $55.54.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.82 per share, with a total value of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,620,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,947,878.24. The trade was a 0.31% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $38.42 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.89 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $363.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.14 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Enphase Energy has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

