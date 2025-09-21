Swedbank AB Has $20.97 Million Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ALNY

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $20,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALNY. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 208.8% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 176.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

ALNY opened at $453.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $415.05 and its 200 day moving average is $324.71. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.87 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.63 and a beta of 0.32.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $773.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.54 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 273.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 6,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.27, for a total transaction of $3,163,371.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,221 shares in the company, valued at $25,483,292.67. This represents a 11.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Bonney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $5,062,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,561,800. This represents a 40.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,594 shares of company stock valued at $33,968,256 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on ALNY shares. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $312.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $280.00 to $515.05 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $439.58.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

