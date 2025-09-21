Swedbank AB Increases Stake in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,542 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 7,589 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.06% of DexCom worth $20,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get DexCom alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 211.2% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 99.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 672 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 29.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the second quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of DexCom by 34.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair raised DexCom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Mizuho raised their price objective on DexCom from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on DexCom from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DexCom from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.89.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $67.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.52 and a twelve month high of $93.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.26.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 13.29%.The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. DexCom has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 2,750 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $222,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 51,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,868.26. The trade was a 5.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kyle Malady sold 667 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total value of $53,933.62. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,853.62. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,315 shares of company stock valued at $689,431 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.