Swedbank AB Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC $APTV

Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 336,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 13,747 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $22,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 9,760 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. AlTi Global Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% during the first quarter. AlTi Global Inc. now owns 10,677 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,443 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 1.0% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 24,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Aptiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.53.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of APTV opened at $85.29 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $86.43. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Aptiv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.300-7.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.600-1.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

