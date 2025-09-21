Swedbank AB Lowers Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD

Swedbank AB cut its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,441,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,410,000 after buying an additional 750,575 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,097,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,028,000 after buying an additional 79,170 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 6.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,558,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,636,000 after buying an additional 153,270 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 48.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,115,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,845,000 after buying an additional 688,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,474,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,368,000 after buying an additional 26,286 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9%

CHD opened at $90.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.22 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Church & Dwight has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.440-3.510 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.720 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.66%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Michael Read purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $91.27 per share, with a total value of $182,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,981.35. The trade was a 36.33% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee B. Mcchesney purchased 5,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.38 per share, for a total transaction of $494,274.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president directly owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,274.42. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 12,879 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,702 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Truist Financial set a $110.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.94.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.