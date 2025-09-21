Swedbank AB Purchases 442 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.09% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $22,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 520.0% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 62 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,264.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.37. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $946.69 and a 1-year high of $1,521.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,264.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,185.80.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.58 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $983.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%.The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 EPS. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 42.100-42.600 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 10.550-10.750 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,308.64, for a total transaction of $215,925.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,012.16. This trade represents a 63.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,325.00, for a total value of $397,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,750,875. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,827 shares of company stock worth $2,371,208. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,210.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,311.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Featured Articles

