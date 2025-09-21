Swedbank AB Raises Holdings in Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Swedbank AB boosted its position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned about 0.05% of Fair Isaac worth $22,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 41.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 766.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 26 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 6,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.50, for a total transaction of $9,241,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,787,175. This trade represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,032 shares of company stock worth $28,153,015. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FICO stock opened at $1,477.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,465.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,716.38. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 12 month low of $1,300.00 and a 12 month high of $2,402.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $8.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.75 by $0.82. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 48.88% and a net margin of 32.80%.The company had revenue of $536.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Fair Isaac has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.150-29.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 19th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,230.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Griffin Securities set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,575.00 to $1,950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,650.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,101.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

