Swedbank AB Raises Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,018 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $19,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 97 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in VeriSign by 13,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in VeriSign by 106.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 159 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.15, for a total transaction of $1,320,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 508,772 shares in the company, valued at $134,392,123.80. This trade represents a 0.97% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,706 shares of company stock worth $12,733,269. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VRSN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.50.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of VRSN opened at $282.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.62 and a 52-week high of $310.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $277.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.13.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%.The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. VeriSign has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

