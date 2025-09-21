Swedbank AB Sells 10,700 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. $ROCK

Swedbank AB lowered its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.91% of Gibraltar Industries worth $15,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 63.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 809 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $61.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.26. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.96 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $309.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.40 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

