Swedbank AB Sells 1,100 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. $YUM

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $22,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Yum! Brands

In other news, CEO Scott Mezvinsky sold 272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total transaction of $40,332.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,231.40. The trade was a 13.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.80, for a total transaction of $1,074,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,413,371.40. This trade represents a 6.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,192 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,507 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Melius initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Monday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective (down previously from $167.00) on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.3%

Yum! Brands stock opened at $145.63 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.13 and a twelve month high of $163.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $40.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 56.02%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

