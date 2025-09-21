Swedbank AB Sells 16,800 Shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Swedbank AB reduced its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB owned approximately 0.26% of Cousins Properties worth $12,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 579.7% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Cousins Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cousins Properties by 16.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CUZ shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut Cousins Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Insider Activity at Cousins Properties

In other news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,077.40. This represents a 25.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties Trading Down 1.5%

CUZ opened at $28.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.41. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $237.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.73 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.27% and a net margin of 6.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.790-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Cousins Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 345.95%.

Cousins Properties Profile

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

