Swedbank AB Sells 236 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Swedbank AB lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE:ITW opened at $261.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.08 and its 200-day moving average is $250.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.66 and a 52 week high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Recommended Stories

