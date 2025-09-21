Swedbank AB Sells 2,955 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. $SUI

Swedbank AB lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,955 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $18,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Sun Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 38,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 180.5% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 33,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,412 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Sun Communities by 9.5% during the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 4.9% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 26.5% during the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 10,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sun Communities from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price objective on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $135.00 price objective on Sun Communities and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Sun Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.86.

Sun Communities stock opened at $128.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.58. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $144.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Sun Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 48.86%.The firm had revenue of $623.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sun Communities has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.510-6.670 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.130-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.70%.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

