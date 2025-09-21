Swedbank AB Sells 42,020 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Swedbank AB lessened its position in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 364,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,020 shares during the quarter. Swedbank AB’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $19,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Czech National Bank grew its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 6.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 117,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 35.3% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Trust Co of the South purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter worth $503,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 15.9% in the second quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the first quarter valued at $1,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Archer Daniels Midland Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock opened at $61.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a twelve month low of $40.98 and a twelve month high of $64.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.42. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer Daniels Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The firm had revenue of $21.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.000 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Barclays raised Archer Daniels Midland from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Monday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Archer Daniels Midland from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer Daniels Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

