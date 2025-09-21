Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ (SNDX) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $56.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 278.89% from the company’s current price.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Syndax Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.22.

View Our Latest Research Report on Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.3%

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $14.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.71. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.58 and a one year high of $22.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.02.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $37.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.64 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 428.48% and a negative return on equity of 130.47%. The business’s revenue was up 984.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Syndax Pharmaceuticals news, Director Dennis Podlesak sold 19,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $304,128.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 191,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,525.92. The trade was a 9.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Metzger sold 157,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $2,581,407.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 298,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,901,027.01. This trade represents a 34.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 204,537 shares of company stock worth $3,265,935. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.