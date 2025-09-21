Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) Now Covered by BMO Capital Markets

Stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Targa Resources from $178.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Targa Resources from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up previously from $198.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.27.

Targa Resources Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $164.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. Targa Resources has a 1 year low of $144.30 and a 1 year high of $218.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.43.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.92. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 43.35% and a net margin of 8.99%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Targa Resources will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in Targa Resources by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Targa Resources by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Targa Resources Company Profile

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

