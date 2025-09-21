The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 3,500 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,500.

Several analysts recently commented on SGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 1,090 to GBX 1,080 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,480 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 price objective on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, July 31st.

LON SGE opened at GBX 1,100 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The Sage Group has a 12-month low of GBX 960 and a 12-month high of GBX 1,349. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,146.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,199.53, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare acquired 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,206 per share, with a total value of £37,096.56. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.



The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

