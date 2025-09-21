Traders Buy Large Volume of WhiteFiber Put Options (NASDAQ:WYFI)

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Traders bought 2,995 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 600% compared to the average daily volume of 428 put options.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

WhiteFiber stock opened at $26.30 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $28.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Macquarie started coverage on WhiteFiber in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded WhiteFiber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on WhiteFiber in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

About WhiteFiber

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

