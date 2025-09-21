Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders purchased 590,462 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the average daily volume of 402,252 call options.

SLV opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.45. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $39.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 6,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

